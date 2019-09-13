Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National Hockey League’s 2019-20 season has yet to begin, and one team already will have to go without two big names.

The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves will miss the entire upcoming season. The two 35-year-olds share 29 years of NHL experience between them.

NEWS: Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray confirmed today both Patrick Eaves and Ryan Kesler will miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/Ut29xH8ZfF — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 13, 2019

Kesler still is recovering from hip surgery he received in May. His production has declined in recent seasons, notching just eight points in 60 games during the 2018-19 season.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray wouldn’t comment on the future of Kelser’s career, but confirmed he likely will be out the entire season.

Eaves, meanwhile, failed to record any points in seven games with the Ducks last season and has only played in nine NHL contests in the last two years “because of various illnesses,” according to the team.

“I won’t say he’s retiring, but he’s out for the year,” Murray said. “Whatever you want to call what he had keeps resurfacing. He’s tried a couple times to come back, but he and his wife have decided that’s enough for now, and I totally agree with that at this point in time.”

Otherwise, Murray says the team is “relatively healthy” heading into the new season.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images