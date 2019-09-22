Abby Wambach is officially a Hall of Famer.
The former United States women’s national soccer team star Saturday was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame after her first year on the ballot. Wambach was introduced by Christie Rampone, who played with the former forward during her final years with the USWNT.
Wambach retired from professional soccer in 2015. She retired as the all-time leader in international goals scored in 255 contests for the U.S.
The 39-year-old wasted no time making a few jokes while accepting the honor.
Check out the full ceremony here:
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images