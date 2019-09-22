Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Abby Wambach is officially a Hall of Famer.

The former United States women’s national soccer team star Saturday was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame after her first year on the ballot. Wambach was introduced by Christie Rampone, who played with the former forward during her final years with the USWNT.

Wambach retired from professional soccer in 2015. She retired as the all-time leader in international goals scored in 255 contests for the U.S.

The 39-year-old wasted no time making a few jokes while accepting the honor.

“I was really hoping I would have a Hulk moment with this jacket.” @AbbyWambach opens up her #NSHOF19 speech with a zinger. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xA0Kb8ZlM8 — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) September 21, 2019

Check out the full ceremony here:

Watch as we honor @sunilgulati, @AbbyWambach, and Tony Quinn at the 2019 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, live from Frisco, Texas. https://t.co/EQCsPXGMwz — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) September 21, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images