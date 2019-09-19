We’re now at the point of the year where it is becoming increasingly easier to discern which performances are the norm and which are outliers.
But plenty of question marks remain across the NFL, so Week 3 presents another opportunity for fantasy football owners to gamble on players that have had a strong start and see if this proves to be a breakout year for them, or if the first week or two was more just a flash in the pan.
Plenty of compelling options exist in the Thursday night game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, and Jalen Ramsey’s existence (or not) in Jacksonville should play a role in fantasy owners’ decision-making.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Titans vs. Jaguars:
STARTS
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars. Let’s not overcomplicate this. Yes, Fournette has had trouble finding the end zone so far this season, but he’s a true primary back and there’s no reason to believe he won’t soon find his scoring touch.
DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars. Gardner Minshew is a relative unknown under center still, but what is clear is that he and Chark have great chemistry. If the Jags are going to do anything in the air, Chark likely will be involved.
Delanie Walker, TE, Titans. Walker had an insane Week 1 and far more modest Week 2, but he remains one of the more reliable tight end options.
Titans defense. The Titans defense is off to a decent start and there are a lot of question marks in Jacksonville’s offense. That makes Tennessee’s defense a strong starting candidate.
SIT
Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars. More time is needed to determine what Minshew is, so there are probably better quarterback options this week, even if you’re in a pinch.
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars. Once one of the Jaguars’ top receivers, Westbrook more or less has been phased out of the offense. He’ll be a routine sit until that changes.
Corey Davis, WR, Titans. The Titans aren’t exactly electric in the air in the first place, and Davis has been a ghost the first few weeks. Hard pass here against Jacksonville’s quality pass defense.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans. Although he did start the season off well, we know what Mariota is. He’s not worth starting unless you are in an absolute bind.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images