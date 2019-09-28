Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins season is just five days away, and it appears Boston will have most of its squad ready to go.

Patrice Bergeron, who played in his first preseason game Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks, had been nursing a groin injury he suffered back in May. The center hadn’t played at all this preseason until Saturday and logged 12:47 of ice time. Though he didn’t amass a point, Bergeron did put two shots on goal.

After the 8-2 win over Chicago, Bergeron said he fully expects to be ready Thursday when the B’s open their season in Dallas against the Stars.

Patrice Bergeron said he is planning on playing Thursday night in the season opener in Dallas. — Matt Castle (@Matt_Castle22) September 28, 2019

As for David Krejci, who logged just two shifts before not returning to Boston’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy expects the center to be ready come Thursday.

Bruce Cassidy adds postgame that he expects David Krejci to be ready for Opening Night. https://t.co/orPOTDCXMf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 28, 2019

That’s certainly some good news Bruins fans will love to hear.

