The New England Patriots’ offense struggled Sunday. It would be difficult to argue otherwise. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to start panicking about the 2019 Patriots.

The Patriots stayed undefeated by beating the now 3-1 Bills 16-10 in Buffalo. The Bills feature one of the NFL’s best defenses, and that unit mostly got the best of the Patriots’ offense. But the Patriots proved they could win despite a subpar offensive performance as their defense outpaced Buffalo’s with five sacks and four interceptions.

There are no perfect NFL teams, Patriots included. As long as New England’s defense remains dominant, the Patriots’ offense can afford some clunkers against tougher defenses.

Here are this week’s takeaways and advanced metrics. All stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASS PROTECTION

RT Marcus Cannon: four hurries

LT Marshall Newhouse: two hurries

C Ted Karras: two hurries

RG Shaq Mason: two hurries

QB Tom Brady: QB hit

LG Joe Thuney: hurry

— Among players with pass-blocking snaps but no pressures: tight end Ryan Izzo, running backs James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead and fullback Jakob Johnson.

— Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was pressured on 30.8 percent of dropbacks. That was his second-highest pressure rate of the season, and he didn’t seem to trust his protection. It also didn’t help Bills defensive backs were blanketing Patriots receivers.

— Thuney has been the Patriots’ best pass protector this season, and he was again Sunday afternoon.

PASSING ACCURACY

— Brady’s accuracy rate was just 61.8 percent. He was 18-of-39 for 150 yards with an interception. Of his 21 incompletions, three were drops and five were thrown away.

— Brady was just 1-of-7 for 21 yards on passes over 20 yards.

— Brady was just 2-of-12 for 21 yards while under pressure.

— Brady was 0-of-6 while utilizing play-action.

— It was a rough day overall for the Patriots quarterback.

RECEIVING

— Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and James White all had one drop apiece.

— Running back James White led the way with eight catches on 10 targets for 57 yards. All but two of White’s targets came within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Four of his catches actually came behind the line of scrimmage.

— Gordon now has the NFL’s second-highest drop rate this season.

— Brady really wasn’t on the same page as Dorsett, going 2-of-9 to the usually dependable receiver.

RUSHING ATTACK

Sony Michel: four forced missed tackles, 2.65 yards after contact per carry

James White: one forced missed tackle, 2 yards after contact per carry

Rex Burkhead: no forced missed tackles, no carries

Brandon Bolden: no forced missed tackles, 0 yards after contact per carry

— Forced missed tackles can come via reception or rush.

— Michel had his most elusive performance of the season with three forced missed tackles. He rushed 17 times for 63 yards. That was an improvement over his Week 3 showing when he had nine carries for 11 yards.

— Burkhead’s workload was clearly lessened as he was banged up with a foot injury

PASS RUSH

LB Kyle Van Noy: two sacks, two QB hits, hurry

DT Lawrence Guy: five hurries

LB John Simon: sack, three hurries

LB Jamie Collins: sack, three hurries

DT Adam Butler: two hurries

DE Michael Bennett: two hurries

LB Chase Winovich: sack

LB Shilique Calhoun: hurry

CB JC Jackson: hurry

— The Patriots proved they could generate considerable pressure without linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was out with a shoulder injury.

— The Patriots blitzed on 40 percent of Bills dropbacks.

— This was one of Guy’s best pass-rushing performances of his Patriots career.

— Simon and Ja’Whaun Bentley took on bigger roles with Hightower out.

PASS COVERAGE

SS Patrick Chung: six catches on seven targets for 84 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 4-10, 72 yards

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 2-2, 37 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 2-6, 26 yards

CB Jason McCourty: 3-6, 20 yards

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 19 yards

SS Terrence Brooks: 1-1, 11 yards

LB Jamie Collins: 1-2, 7 yards, INT

CB JC Jackson: 1-3, 3 yards, two INTs

FS Devin McCourty: 1-1, 1 yard, INT

— Chung let up more catches than typical while covering tight end Dawson Knox and slot receiver Cole Beasley.

— Gilmore didn’t have his best game. He allowed three catches on eight targets for 54 yards to speedy John Brown.

— The Patriots have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

— Jackson might be the most dangerous No. 4 cornerback in the NFL.

TACKLING

LB John Simon: four stops

CB Jonathan Jones: three stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: three stops, one missed tackle

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: three stops, one missed tackle

DT Danny Shelton: two stops

DT Lawrence Guy: two stops, one missed tackle

DT Adam Butler: two stops, two missed tackles

LB Chase Winovich: stop

LB Jamie Collins: stop, missed tackle

FS Devin McCourty: stop, missed tackle

CB JC Jackson: stop, missed tackle

CB Stephon Gilmore: missed tackle

DE Deatrich Wise: missed tackle

HIDDEN STARS

Players like Van Noy, Jackson, Devin McCourty and Collins were traditional stars who showed up on the stat sheet. These guys fell a little more under the radar while still making a major impact:

Simon: The Patriots veteran edge defender was one of the team’s most productive pass rushers while also leading the team with four stops with no missed tackles.

Guy: Guy tied Van Noy for most total pressures with five. He didn’t show up on the traditional stat sheet with any sacks or QB hits, but he was providing pressure up the middle.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images