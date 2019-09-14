Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox begin their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday and will be without their leadoff hitter.

Mookie Betts, who originally was in the lineup ahead of the opening contest at Citizens Bank Park, was a late scratch. J.D. Martinez will slide over from left field to right, while Gorkys Hernandez will play left and bat ninth. Marco Hernandez now will bat first.

Alex Cora shed some light into the decision.

“In Toronto, the last one, he told me that his left foot was really sore,” he said before the game. “I told him … let me know how you feel. He felt OK yesterday, today he was a little bit sore so I decided to scratch him.”

Cora also noted Brock Holt was scratched, as well, noting he was “under the weather.”

Betts is batting .293 with 28 home runs and 78 RBIs in his reigning American League MVP season and is in the midst of a five-game hit streak.

Check out all of Cora’ pregame comments below:

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images