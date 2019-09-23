Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (12:55 p.m. ET): ESPN’s Adam Schefter painted a clearer picture of when Saquon Barkley might return from his ankle injury.

MRI revealed Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per source. Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: As the Giants watched rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rise up Sunday, they unfortunately saw their best overall player go down.

Saquon Barkley sustained an ankle injury shortly before halftime of New York’s thrilling Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ailment appeared to be relatively serious, as Barkley spent the entire second half on the sideline sporting a walking boot and crutches.

The injury since has been ruled a high ankle sprain after X-rays revealed no breaks. Barkley made it clear after the game his season wouldn’t be lost, but it looks like it could be a while before we see the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year back on the field.

The #Giants are expecting to be without star RB Saquon Barkley for the next several weeks because of his high-ankle sprain, source said. Not surprising given the nature of the injury and his presence with a walking boot and crutches on the sideline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Third-year back Wayne Gellman Jr. is expected to be New York’s top running back in Barkley’s absence. The Giants also have veteran Elijhaa Penny on their RB depth chart.

Barkley’s injury comes at a particularly tough time for the G-Men, who will play three games over a 12-day span beginning Sunday when they host the Washington Redskins. The divisional matchup will be the easiest of the stretch, which also includes a tilt with the Minnesota Vikings and a road game against the New England Patriots.

So while the Giants currently are riding high following Jones’ impressive debut, it might not be long until they’re brought back down to Earth.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images