Tom Brady was fired up Sunday night, and it’s easy to understand why.

For starters, the New England Patriots began their 2019 season by thoroughly dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.” It was an impressive beginning to a campaign many believe will end with another Super Bowl appearance. Of course, the victory came a day after the Patriots and Antonio Brown agreed to a contract.

Sights and sounds from Week 1, as well as Brady’s hype postgame reaction, were captured in a new video shared on Brady’s TikTok account.

You can watch Brady’s TikTok video below:

(You can click here if the video doesn’t load.)

Whether victorious TikTok videos will become a habit for Brady remains to be seen. Considering his passion for social media, we’d venture to guess we’ll see a lot of these videos this season.

As for Brown, let’s just hope he tones down his polarizing Instagram game just a tad.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images