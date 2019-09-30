Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CANTON, Mass. — If you aren’t already, we’d suggest getting familiar with Vincent Poirier.

The Boston Celtics, in a somewhat under-the-radar signing, brought in the French big man this offseason to join a frontcourt that has few defined roles.

During his time overseas, the 25-year-old has earned the reputation of a tremendous rim protector and shot blocker that plays hard. He also stands a head-turning 7-feet, 255 pounds.

He spoke Monday at Celtics media day, and was asked how he sees himself fitting in. His response all but certainly will endear him to Boston fans.

“I’m a team player, I like to play for the team,” Poirier said in his thick French accent. “I like to put good screens for sure … I like to do the dirty jobs. Take some rebounds, block shots, run the floor, put good screens for everybody. That’s my contributions for this team.”

Between Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, Daniel Theis and Poirier, there are plenty of opportunities to get minutes. If Poirier finds a way to contribute in the way he expects, Brad Stevens likely will find a way to keep him busy.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images