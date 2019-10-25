Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins aren’t fully healthy, but their health seems to be on the rise.

A Stanley Cup Final rematch with the St. Louis Blues is on tap for Saturday evening at TD Garden, and though both Joakim Nordstrom and David Krejci have missed time leading up to the game, half of that duo will return.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated after Friday’s practice that Krejci, who participated in part of the session but in a red non-contact jersey, is doubtful, while Nordstrom will play. Both have been dealing with upper body injuries.

Judging by Friday’s lines, Par Lindholm will center the second line if Krejci can’t go, allowing Krejci to experiment with an Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen third line. In his season debut Tuesday, Bjork played on the fourth line in Nordstrom’s usual spot with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner.

Here are the B’s rushes from Friday.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci/Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

David Backes

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton/Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images