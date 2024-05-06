Bruins Make Roster Move Before Series Opener Against Panthers

Sunday was an off day for the Bruins, but Boston was far from idle the day after advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins set off for Florida less than 24 hours after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Original Six rivals’ first-round series. Boston also made a roster move on its travel day, recalling forward Patrick Brown on an emergency basis.

Brown played 11 games with the Bruins in the regular season, logging no goals and one assist with a plus/minus of -3. The 31-year-old, who played 42 games with Boston’s AHL affiliate this season, hasn’t played at the NHL level since Jan. 27. The Michigan native has a fair share of experience at hockey’s top flight, though, appearing in 149 games dating back to the 2014-15 season with 22 postseason appearances.

It’s unclear what exactly prompted general manager Don Sweeney to recall Brown. The only known forward injury situation the Bruins are currently dealing with is that of Danton Heinen, who missed Games 6 and 7 in Round 1 due to an undisclosed ailment. Sweeney on Sunday told reporters he expects Heinen to return to the lineup “at some point” in the series against the Panthers, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan.

The Bruins and the reigning Eastern Conference champions will meet for Game 1 of their best-of-seven set Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena. NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of the series opener, which has puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.