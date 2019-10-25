Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just one player was missing from the New England Patriots’ final practice of Week 8.

Tight end Matt LaCosse remained sidelined with a knee injury suffered during the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants. He is not expected to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Matt LaCosse (knee) was the only player missing from the Patriots’ final practice of the week. Here’s a look at Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham getting warm. pic.twitter.com/FqnaxWwY2q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2019

It remains to be seen whether fellow tight end Ryan Izzo will be active against Cleveland. He was present at practice Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as “did not participate” as he recovers from a concussion that kept him out of Monday night’s win over the New York Jets.

Right guard Shaq Mason (ankle), wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest) all were present after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday.

The Patriots will release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images