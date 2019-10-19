Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins may be 5-1-1 on the season, but their secondary scoring has been an issue through Boston’s first seven games.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was blunt in his assessment on Thursday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, noting “we win the game if we get secondary scoring from anybody,” per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

Cassidy: “We win the game if we get secondary scoring from anybody.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 18, 2019

Charlie McAvoy, despite being a defenseman, is hopeful he’s able to help in some capacity. The 21-year-old amassed just one assist so far this season and is hopeful his game will improve as he continues to work on it.

“We’d like to start bringing our ‘A’ game and that’s me personally. We’re building it and we’re just going to keep going up,” McAvoy said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “I think I just need to keep pushing and playing mistake-free hockey. I know that’s not possible, but I do the best I can. I’m just trying to contribute when I can and hopefully the offense will break through at some point. But I don’t want to push it in the way that will make me defensively irresponsible. I just need to keep moving my feet and skating. We have a lot of good players on this team so we’ll find it.”

McAvoy allowed Brayden Point to score in Thursday’s game, and he knows he needs to put in work in order to not make these kinds of mistakes going forward.

“… First and foremost, I’m trying to be the most reliable player I can be and then those things come,” McAvoy said. “They just do. There’s a ton of hockey left and we’ll find it.”

The B’s are back in action and look to get back in the win column when they travel to Toronto on Saturday to take on the Maple Leafs.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images