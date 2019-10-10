Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA Finals will come to a close Thursday with a decisive Game 5 at Entertainment and Sports Arena, home of the Washington Mystics.

The Connecticut Sun know they’re underdogs heading into the all-important contest. But hey, they’re already used to that.

In fact, they’re hoping to use it as fuel.

“We hungry, man. We hungry,” Courtney Williams told reporters after the game, per the team. “We know that the world (is) against us. We know nobody thought we was going to be in this position. So, I think that’s just our mentality, man. We got to go get us one, for us.”

The Sun are no strangers to being the underdog. And what better way to embrace that than with the team’s “disrespeCT” campaign as a way of acknowledging their dark horse status through both the regular season and playoffs?

Favorites or not, the team still has a job to do — and there’s only one game left to do it.

“We’ve been doing this all season. We’re the No. 2 seed for a reason,” Alyssa Thomas said. “There’s one last game. We took it to Game 5, and it’s just time to finish it.”

"Everything you guys did, the whole night, you did it with effort." Go Inside the Sun locker room after a Game 4 victory. pic.twitter.com/XW5IiRT8rx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 9, 2019

Game 5 tips off at Entertainment and Sports Arena Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images