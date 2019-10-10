Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sure, Wednesday night featured two decisive Game 5’s as the Divisional Series roll on, but the biggest news in baseball came from none other than Bartolo Colon.

The 46-year-old did not appear in an Major League Baseball game in 2019, likely putting an end to an illustrious, awe-inspiring 21-year career that saw the right-handed pitcher suit up for 11 different teams and give us all unlimited amount of fond memories.

After such a fascinating career, it should come to the surprise to no one that Colon’s story would be attractive to publishers. Colon announced Wednesday on Instagram, while on the treadmill, that he has an autobiographical memoir titled “Big Sexy” coming out in April.

“Hello, my friends. I’m so excited to tell you about my memoir, BIG SEXY. I wrote a book about my life growing up in the Dominican Republic and playing the game I love. Preorders are open now. It is coming out in April. Link is in my bio. Thank you!,” he captioned the post.

Here is a description on the publisher’s website:

“From picking coffee in the Dominican Republic to reaching icon status as a Major League pitcher in America, here is the story of baseball’s most colorful player told in his own words

Bartolo Colón—also known as Big Sexy—is a baseball icon and one of the most beloved players to ever play the game. In a career spanning 21 years, Colón has won the Cy Young Award and won more games than any other Latin American–born pitcher. But more importantly, throughout his career, Big Sexy has captured the hearts of fans of the game as well as the stars he has played against. Colón plays the game the way it was meant to be.

In Big Sexy: The Life and Times of Bartolo Colón, he opens up as never before. The result is a touching and deeply personal story of a truly unique baseball life.”

