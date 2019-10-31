Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Martinez’s World Series Game 6 outburst caused him to receive some medical attention.

The Washington Nationals manager absolutely (and rightfully) lost his mind over a controversial call on Trea Turner, who was called for interference on Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. The call was reviewed but not overturned, causing Martinez to lose it on the umpires.

He eventually was ejected and continued his tirade despite being held back.

Before Wednesday night’s Game 7, Martinez revealed doctors went to check on him afterwards.

“I had one come down yesterday to the training room and ask if I was OK. I just asked him, ‘Do I look OK?’ They were all worried. Funny I had some fan screaming at me above the dugout when all this was going on, ‘Davey! Your heart! Remember your heart!'”

Davey Martinez admits his doctors were worried about him after last night's ejection but so was a fan behind the dugout.#WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/jefMlJAFEe — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) October 30, 2019

Hopefully it’s smooth sailing Wednesday night.

