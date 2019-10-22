Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anders Bjork will get another shot at the NHL level.

David Krejci has been dealing with an upper-body injury for over a week, and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday placed him on injured reserve as a result. Bjork was called up on an emergency basis as a corresponding move.

Krejci’s injury took place early in last Monday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks. He was limited to seven shifts and less than five minutes of ice time before getting pulled.

Bjork has always been an enigma. At times he has shown tremendous promise offensively, but he disappears for prolonged stretches, which often limits his usefulness. Furthermore, the early years of his pro career have been marred by injury.

The 23-year-old was a training camp standout this season, but the Bruins sent him down in hopes that he could find his offensive game consistently. He’s done just that in seven AHL games, slashing 3-5-8. Now, the test he faces is becoming a consistent NHL scorer once and for all.

What’s worth keeping an eye on with Bjork is how he’s used in Boston. He’s a left shot, but much of his NHL time has been spent on the right. During his offensive surge with Providence this season, Bjork has been playing on the left, so Bruce Cassidy will have to consider whether or not he wants to move someone around in order to create a left wing vacancy in the lineup.

The Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to meet Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images