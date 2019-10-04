Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown isn’t a max player, but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics won’t have to pony up a good amount of cash in order to keep him around.

The Boston Celtics forward is entering the final year of his contract, and though the chances initially reportedly were slim he’d get a rookie extension, recently talks seem to have begun. Either way, Brown isn’t sweating it.

So what exactly will Brown fetch in his next contract? ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks predicted “one potentially fair” deal for Brown.

“One potentially fair deal would be four years, $100 million with an additional $12 million of unlikely bonuses,” wrote Marks. “From Boston’s point of view, it might be closer to four years, $85 million with an additional $11 million in unlikely bonuses.”

After a lackluster third year, this will be a big season for Brown — especially if he doesn’t have a deal in place before the season begins.

