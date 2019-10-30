Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the New England Patriots go undefeated in the regular season for the second time in their history?

Caesars Palace Sportsbook on Tuesday published lines, which answer “yes” and “no” to this question for the Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL’s last unbeaten teams in 2019. The Patriots have enjoyed an 8-0 start to the season, and Caesars now offers bettors +550 odds on New England winning out the rest of its regular-season schedule and -800 odds on them losing at least one of their remaining eight games.

Would you bet any of these? 👀 (via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/qkGTjhR71F — B/R Betting (@br_betting) October 29, 2019

The Patriots in 2007 became the second team in NFL history to go undefeated in the regular season. Their loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII was the only blemish on their 18-1 campaign.

Tom Brady last month rejected the chance to speculate about whether the Patriots could go undefeated again in the regular season. Instead, he stressed the importance on focusing on each weekly challenge as it comes.

The legendary quarterback and the Patriots undoubtedly eye the biggest goal: winning Super Bowl LIV. With +250 lines after Week 3, oddsmakers believe the Patriots’ have a better chance of winning the championship than going undefeated in the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images