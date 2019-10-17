Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a night, Evander Kane.

The San Jose Sharks was in top form Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, earning himself a hat trick in the first period alone.

It all started midway through the first (!) with Kane launching one over James Reimer’s left glove for goal No. 1 of the evening.

Step 1: @TomasHertl48 pretends he has no idea where the puck is.

Step 2: While everyone is distracted, @evanderkane_9 sneaks in to score. It's the perfect play. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/u9gjhNAPfI — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 17, 2019

Kane potted goal No. 2 with less than three minutes left in the period, but he didn’t stop there. The left wing netted his third goal of the night with just 16.7 seconds before the first intermission, and the hats started flying.

HERE HE IS. ROCK YOU LIKE A HURRI-KANE. What a period, @evanderkane_9! 🎩🎩🎩 #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/Zg7If5ezDr — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 17, 2019

Not only is this Kane’s second career hat trick, but it’s also the first-ever hatty earned by a Sharks player in the first period of a game.

Evander Kane scored the franchise's first hat trick in the opening frame. He became the ninth Sharks player to score three goals in a single period and the first since Patrick Marleau in 2016-17 (1/23/17 at COL; 3rd per, 4 goals) #SJSharks — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 17, 2019

Impressive.

