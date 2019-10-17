Have yourself a night, Evander Kane.
The San Jose Sharks was in top form Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, earning himself a hat trick in the first period alone.
It all started midway through the first (!) with Kane launching one over James Reimer’s left glove for goal No. 1 of the evening.
Kane potted goal No. 2 with less than three minutes left in the period, but he didn’t stop there. The left wing netted his third goal of the night with just 16.7 seconds before the first intermission, and the hats started flying.
Not only is this Kane’s second career hat trick, but it’s also the first-ever hatty earned by a Sharks player in the first period of a game.
Impressive.
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images