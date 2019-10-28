Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The Boogeymen” nickname has caught on in New England, but not everyone is crazy about the new moniker for the Patriots’ historically good defense.

In fact, one former Patriot thinks the name is flat-out stupid.

Safety Brandon Meriweather, who played in New England from 2007 to 2010, was asked to share his thoughts on the “boogeymen” during an appearance Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” program. And, well, the 35-year-old thinks Kyle Van Noy and Co. should go back to the drawing board.

“Yes, absolutely” Meriweather said when asked whether “Boogeymen” is a “dumb” nickname.

Meriweather, when asked what he would say if a teammate proposed the idea of “the Boogeymen” to him, added: “I’d tell him you done lost yo damn mind.”

Fair enough.

The question, of course, is does Meriweather have a point? Is “the Boogeymen” really a crappy nickname?

We think it’s fine. However, it certainly wouldn’t rank in our top five of the greatest NFL defense nicknames of all time.

1. The Steel Curtain (1970s Pittsburgh Steelers)

2. The Legion of Boom (early 2010s Seattle Seahawks

3. Sacksonville (current Jacksonville Jaguars)

4. The Doomsday Defense (1970s Dallas Cowboys

5. The Monsters of the Midway (1980s Chicago Bears)

Yeah, “Boogeymen” is pretty lame when compared to those nicknames. And we didn’t even mention the Purple People Eaters (1970s Minnesota Vikings) or the Fearsome Foursome (1960s-70s Los Angeles Rams).

Ultimately, whether a defense has a good nickname is irrelevant. All that matters is Bill Belichick’s unit is performing like one of the best defenses the NFL ever has seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images