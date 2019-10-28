Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Wynn can take an important step forward in his recovery this week.

Wynn, the New England Patriots’ starting left tackle, now is eligible to return to practice after spending the last six weeks on injured reserve with a toe injury. The Patriots are scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t reveal the team’s plans for the 2018 first-round draft pick.

“I think he’s eligible (to practice), so it’s a possibility,” Belichick said Monday in a conference call with reporters. “We’ll see how it goes.”

After missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles, Wynn started the first two games of this season and played well as Tom Brady’s new blindside protector. The earliest he can return to game action is in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We have one (player) that we’re hoping can return from injury: Isaiah Wynn, who was our left tackle to start the year,” Brady said earlier this month on Westwood One Radio. “He’s working hard and progressing, and any time you get players back, it not only improves the depth of the team, but you get some youthful exuberance, as well. So any time you get players back from injury, I think it’s a benefit to the team.”

Veteran journeyman Marshall Newhouse has filled in at left tackle in Wynn’s absence. Newhouse surrendered two sacks during Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

If Wynn does return to practice, he would occupy New England’s final IR-return slot, which would officially rule players like James Develin and Jakob Johnson out for the rest of the season. The team used its other IR-return slot on rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who is eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster this week.

