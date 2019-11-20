Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics can’t be sure when they’ll see Board Man in his new digs for the first time.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ injury report lists the superstar forward Kawhi Leonard as questionable to play Wednesday night at Staples Center against the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. Leonard has missed the Clippers’ last three games due to a knee contusion, and his string of absences might stretch further.

Kawhi Leonard (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable to play against Boston on Wednesday. https://t.co/s86AWTKMto — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 20, 2019

The Clippers have won two of the three games Leonard has missed due to the knee problem, so the Celtics can’t expect easy goings against one of the NBA Finals favorites. Nevertheless, whether Leonard, who has averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists over nine games in 2019-20, plays undoubtedly will factor into the outcome of Celtics-Clippers.

The Celtics will be without injured forward Gordon Hayward. Marcus Smart sprained his ankle Monday during the Celtics’ win over the Phoenix Suns, but Boston’s injury report listed him Tuesday as probable to play against the Clippers.

The Celtics-Clippers game is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET.

