Lexus and the Boston Red Sox are doing their best to help feed the needy with the Lexus Strike Out Hunger Program.

With each strike out, Lexus donates $100 to the Greater Boston Food Bank. Through 48 games, Lexus already has donated $41,400 to help benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank.

General manager of Lexus of Manchester Nigel Long spoke with NESN’s Courtney Cox about the program and everything they’ve been able to do so far with it.

For more, check out the interview above!