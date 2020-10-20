Lexus ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Program Concludes 2020 After Successful Season

The Lexus “Strike Out Hunger” program returned for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 MLB season, and was a massive success.

For the fifth installment of the program Lexus donated $100 for each strike out by a Boston Red Sox pitcher, an increase from $50 over each of the previous four years.

The Red Sox recorded 537 strikeouts in 2020, leading to a whopping $53,700 donation from Lexus to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank.

In the past five seasons, Lexus has donated a total of $362,450 to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which has provided over 1,000,000 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.