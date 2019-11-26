Take a bow, Brad Marchand.
The Boston Bruins winger was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after a three-goal, four-assist week. Marchand also boasted a league-best plus-six rating. This is the second time he has won the award.
His linemate, David Pastrnak, also has been a recipient of First Star of the Week.
⭐ @Bmarch63 recorded 3-4—7 and a +6 rating in 3 GP last week to power the @NHLBruins to a perfect week.
He ranks top 5 in the NHL in plus/minus (t-1st; +17), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), points (3rd; 39), goals (t-3rd; 16) and assists (4th; 23). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/OUyGzhjhXf
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2019
Boston has been on a roll this season with a 15-3-5 record, good for first place in the Atlantic Division. Marchand has been a big role in the Bruins’ success with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games.
