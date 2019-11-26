Take a bow, Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins winger was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after a three-goal, four-assist week. Marchand also boasted a league-best plus-six rating. This is the second time he has won the award.

His linemate, David Pastrnak, also has been a recipient of First Star of the Week.

Boston has been on a roll this season with a 15-3-5 record, good for first place in the Atlantic Division. Marchand has been a big role in the Bruins’ success with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 23 games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images