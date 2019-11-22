The Boston Celtics are off to an 11-3 start, and much of that is thanks to the efforts of Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

Smart recently spoke extremely highly of the former, praising his on-court ability despite his size, or lack thereof. He specifically was asked by “The Players’ Tribune” about his first time playing against the University of Connecticut product, and Celtics fans likely will enjoy his answer.

“The young Kemba. I think he scorched us,” Smart said with a smile. “And he ran this play, where he comes off the screen and he stops, puts on the breaks, and comes right back and shoots it. I forced him the way I wanted to and still he was so quick and his change of pace was so fast. He knocked it down for like his eighth 3 of the game. He went off for 40 against us with the win, so it was tough. He’s a good guy — a humble guy. Very low-key. An All-Star.”

As for what’s surprised Smart since the two guards became teammates? Walker’s defense.

“Yeah, his defense,” Smart answered. “For little guards that score the ball and have the ball in their hands like Kemba, you don’t really see that often with guys playing defense.”

Check out the full video below:

The Celtics wrap up their West Coast road trip Friday night at Pepsi Center when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images