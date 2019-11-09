One of the coolest photographs in sports history has been recreated, and NBA fans have a pair of Boston Celtics players to thank.
Years ago, Manute Bol, the tallest player in NBA history, posed with Muggsy Bogues, the shortest player in NBA history, for a a series of iconic pictures. Well, Celtics prospects Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have done their best to channel the amazing photos.
Take a look:
It’s worth noting that the height difference between Fall (7-foot-5) and Waters (5-foot-10) is less than the difference between Bol (7-foot-7) and Bogues (5-foot-3).
Still, this picture is a neat reminder of the amazing heigh range one can see on a basketball court.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images