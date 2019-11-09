No. 16 Wisconsin is set to host No. 18 Iowa in a hugely important Big Ten West showdown
Both teams enter the game 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. The victor still has an outside shot at catching undefeated, Big Ten West-leading Minnesota, while the loser fades into relatively obscurity.
This should be a good one.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Iowa Wisconsin game.
When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports GO
