Tremont Waters already might have mastered something that will be important to his NBA future.

Maine Red Claws head coach Darren Erman hailed the Boston Celtics point guard’s ability to manage a game last week, when he described Waters to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss as an NBA-ready court general.

“He’s a genius,” Erman said last Friday. “Just let him call the game oftentimes and he makes the right decisions. Whether we’re in the play or on the attack or whatever we are in, he does a good job.”

The Celtics selected Waters in the second round (51st overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 10 points, 5.3 assists, two rebounds and and two assists during the NBA Summer League. He then participated in Celtics training camp and preseason before Boston assigned him to Maine for additional seasoning.

Erman believes game management will be a part of the foundation of Waters’ NBA career.

“His feel, knowing how to play, how to get other guys involved,” Erman said. “There are other guys who are really athletic that don’t really have feel, but his feel is what is going to get him into the NBA.

“You can tell he’s probably going to be in the NBA sooner rather than later.”

Waters can spend up to 45 days with the Celtics this season, but he might break into Boston’s crowded backcourt rotation next season if given the chance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images