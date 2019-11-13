Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots signing Colin Kaepernick always seemed like a longshot, and it appears that’s exactly what the oddsmakers are thinking, as well.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, is going to get another chance to prove his skill to teams around the league. He’s going to take part in a workout in Atlanta, and teams around the NFL are welcomed to attend and interview him if so desired.

There are plenty of QB-needy teams, so it’s understandable why a team might take a flier on the veteran signal-caller, who has reached a Super Bowl.

But who might end up signing him? SportsBetting.ag posted the odds, and it doesn’t look like they expect Bill Belichick and Co. to make a serious run at Kap.

Cincinnati Bengals +350

Pittsburgh Steelers +400

Baltimore Ravens +600

Buffalo Bills +700

Oakland Raiders +700

Carolina Panthers +800

Houston Texans +1000

Chicago Bears +1200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

Arizona Cardinals +1500

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Indianapolis Colts +2000

Los Angeles Rams +2000

Cleveland Browns +2500

Philadelphia Eagles +3300

New England Patriots +5000

Dallas Cowboys +5000

Yeah, so if you buy into what the oddsmakers say, don’t get your hopes up for Kaepernick to become Tom Brady’s heir apparent.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images