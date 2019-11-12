Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart keeps getting kicked in his groin area, but Danny Ainge might have found a solution.

Smart was nailed in his unmentionables Monday night by Luka Doncic, who, to his credit, made sure his opponent was OK. The Boston Celtics guard eventually recovered and helped lead his team to an eighth straight victory.

After the game, Smart addressed the elephant in the room.

“It’s nothing new for me, I’ve been taking a beating my whole life,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know what it is, but I keep getting kicked in the groin. I don’t know what it is … but we gotta figure out a solution to stop that.”

Enter: Ainge.

The Celtics president of basketball operations believes the Red Sox can be of some use in this matter.

Check out this tweet:

I will call @RedSox to get you a cup sent over https://t.co/FMp8IJAcn7 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) November 12, 2019

Hey, it’s not the worst idea.

The Celtics will return to the court Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards. Let’s hope Smart’s groin avoids any further abuse.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images