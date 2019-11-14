Looking like you’re not going to reach the playoffs in your season-long fantasy football league? No worries, there’s still a way to satisfy your fantasy fix.
Daily fantasy football can help you forget about those shortcomings. And with a number of intriguing matchups slated for this weekend, we urge you to take advantage.
Here’s our Week 11 “optimal lineup” for DraftKings’ main Sunday slate (early afternoon and late afternoon games), which allots a $50,000 budget for a roster of nine players.
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($6,700)
Prescott is putting together a strong season, having thrown for 250 yards or more in two-thirds of his games thus far. The Cowboys signal-caller has been particularly sharp of late, tossing three touchdown passes in each of Dallas’ last two games. Prescott and Co. will be hungry for a victory Sunday after suffering a tough loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Luckily for America’s Team, a matchup with the Detroit Lions, who feature one of the league’s weaker defenses, sets the stage to vault back into the win column.
Running Backs: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders ($6,900); Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons ($4,800)
Jacobs has been a big part of the Raiders’ recent surge, rushing for a combined three touchdowns in Oakland’s last two games. The rookie back is primed to stuff the stat sheet in Week 11 against the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who, quite frankly, are nightmarish on defense. The Silver and Black also are starting to integrate the Alabama product into the passing game, so Jacobs should see no shortage of touches Sunday.
With Devonta Freeman sidelined due to a foot injury, Hill appears to be the next man up in the Falcons’ backfield. The third-year pro nicely filled in last week against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 61 yards on 20 carries to go along with a 10-yard touchdown grab. We understand you might be a bit hesitant to give Hill the nod, but Atlanta’s Week 11 opponent makes the move less of a risk. The Carolina Panthers have allowed a league-worst 14 rushing touchdowns this season.
Wide Receivers: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots ($7,600); D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers ($5,900); Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens ($5,600)
We shouldn’t have to sell you much on Edelman, who’s caught six or more passes in seven of nine games thus far. The Super Bowl LIII MVP is poised to feast against the Philadelphia Eagles, whose secondary is among the league’s worst. As New England continues to struggle running the ball, expect Tom Brady to continue looking Edelman’s way early and often.
Moore quietly is putting together a solid campaign, leading the Panthers in both receptions (54) and receiving yards (684). The biggest knock on the 22-year-old is his lack of touchdowns — only one on the season thus far — but this very well could change Sunday against the Falcons, who’ve allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. Moore typically is Kyle Allen’s most-targeted pass-catcher each week, and we don’t expect that to change in this NFC South bout.
Few players in the NFL have home-run potential like Brown. The rookie wideout boasts blazing speed and can take the top off a defense in the blink of an eye. This doesn’t bode well for the Texans, who are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game this season. Houston likely will try to subdue Lamar Jackon’s ground game, which could set up for multiple “Hollywood” chunk plays.
Tight End: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints ($4,400)
Cook was a bright spot in the Saints’ disappointing loss to the Falcons, catching six passes for 74 yards in his first game back from injury. He should be in store for another productive outing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.
Flex: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,500)
We’re admittedly going with potential here as Nick Foles is set to return from injury. Foles and Westbrook flashed some early chemistry in the Jaguars’ third preseason game, connecting four times including a touchdown. It might take some time for Foles to settle in, which could result in the veteran signal-caller leaning on a pass-catcher he’s comfortable with. Not to mention, D.J. Chark Jr. likely will command the bulk of the attention from the Indianapolis Colts’ defense.
Defense: Minnesota Vikings ($4,000)
The Vikings defense hasn’t exactly wreaked havoc all season, but we like the unit’s chances at home against the Denver Broncos, whose quarterback, Brandon Allen, is set to make his second career NFL start.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images