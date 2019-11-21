Breathe easy, fantasy football owners: It’s the last bye week.
Following this week of action, you’ll only have to worry about injuries keeping guys out of action. But with many leagues’ regular season wrapping up after Week 13, you probably aren’t in a situation where you can afford to lose.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 12 starts and sits:
STARTS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
It won’t help them get into the playoffs, but the Falcons seemed to have turned a corner and the offense is humming. Ryan’s been a big part of that, so start him if you have him.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
His last three performances haven’t been all too good, however the Packers’ run defense is meh, so there’s reason to believe Coleman could rebound in a big way.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy owners must have been happy to see that Chark can be just as productive with Nick Foles as he was with Gardner Minshew. Chark could put up numbers again this week against the Tennessee Titans.
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
Waller has big-play potential and the New York Jets are more than capable of giving up big plays. That means great things could be on deck.
SITS
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
It’s been a while since he’s put up a decent fantasy performance. The Cowboys aren’t stellar against the pass, but Brady’s just too much of a gamble.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
The 49ers’ defensive front is one of, if not the best in the league, so Williams — already serving as the secondary back to Aaron Jones — might have a tough week.
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
The Giants could be getting more weapons back in Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, but if they don’t that means he’ll be marked by the top corner. Either way he’s risky.
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
The Patriots boast an elite passing defense, and though Witten hasn’t been bad, he also hasn’t been that good. Stay away from him this week.