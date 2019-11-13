Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Turns out the Carolina Hurricanes aren’t “a bunch of jerks” after all.

Wednesday is World Kindness Day, so the Canes used the opportunity to spread the love to each and every NHL team. And the team did so in one long (and at times, hilarious) Twitter thread.

Even the Boston Bruins, who ended Carolina’s 2018-19 Cinderella run in the Eastern Conference finals, received a message. But instead of a friendly jab, their message was sincere.

“You played a great ECF last year, it was an honor to face off against one of the best,” the team tweeted.

How gracious.

(Check out the squad’s full Twitter thread here.)

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images