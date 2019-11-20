Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard’s load management reportedly has been put on hold.

The star forward will play Wednesday night when the Clippers host the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk. It will mark the first game that Leonard and Paul George have played together since joining Los Angeles during the offseason.

Leonard has missed the past three games with a knee contusion, though the Clippers’ transparency about managing the 28-year-old’s minutes has led many to question the severity of the ailment.

As for the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart is probable for the game after suffering a sprained ankle Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics and Clippers will tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images