Kyrie Irving’s time in Boston was brief, spending just two tumultuous seasons in a Celtics uniform.

And one particular moment made Marcus Smart realize things were about to change.

“After the first (loss) against Milwaukee in the playoffs,” Smart recently told ESPN’s Zach Lowe’s “The Lowe Post.” “That second game … I kind of had a feeling that some things were going to be changed. I didn’t exactly know what those things were … but I knew some things were going to change and weren’t going to be the same.”

But don’t take that the wrong way, Smart said.

“A lot of people look at (change) as ‘Oh, that’s a bad thing.’ Change is not necessarily always bad, you know? So, I didn’t look at it as a bad thing. I just looked at it for an opportunity for us as a team, as an organization, as us individually to find out truly what we need to do to feel happy.”

Considering the Celtics’ electric 12-4 start to the season, it appears some change really was needed in Boston.

