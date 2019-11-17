Injuries are mounting around the NFL, much to the chagrin of fantasy football players.
With so many players banged up, fantasy managers need to stay up to date and have fill-ins ready — no easy task. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered throughout what should be a busy Sunday in the NFL.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
Official:
Le’Veon Bell: Active
Marquise Brown: Active
Ty Johnson: Active
Demaryius Thomas: Active
Donte Jackson: Active
Snacks Harrison: Active
Vernon Hargreaves/Bradley Roby: Inactive
Laremy Tunsil: Active
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2019
With an eye toward those setting fantasy lineups: #Chiefs RB Damien Williams, listed as questionable for non-injury reasons for Monday night vs. the #Chargers, flew back with the team after dealing with a family matter, source said. Should be OK.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019
Lions’ RB Ty Johnson officially cleared concussion protocol and has been removed from the injury report.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019
Players out Sunday include Matthew Stafford, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Thompson, TY Hilton, AJ Green, Lamarcus Joyner, Adam Thielen, Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper, Will Fuller, Alshon Jeffrey, Brandin Cooks, Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Danny Trevathan, Chase Edmonds, Joe Staley.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
#Jets RB Le’Veon Bell (illness, ribs, knee) is expected to play today, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019
Eagles’ RB Jordan Howard, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots with a shoulder injury, is not expected to play, per source.
New Eagles’ RB Jay Ajayi, signed only Friday, is expected to make his 2019 debut Sunday vs. Patriots, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for today due to an ankle injury, will play against the Texans, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
#Bears RB David Montgomery (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for the night game against the #Rams, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019
49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as doubtful for today due to knee and ankle injuries, will not play against the Cardinals, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
49ers’ WR Emmanuel Sanders, listed as questionable for today with a rib injury, will play Sunday vs. Cardinals, per source.
49ers’ RB Matt Breida, listed as doubtful for today with an ankle injury, will not play vs. Cardinals, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
