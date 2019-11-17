Injuries are mounting around the NFL, much to the chagrin of fantasy football players.

With so many players banged up, fantasy managers need to stay up to date and have fill-ins ready — no easy task. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered throughout what should be a busy Sunday in the NFL.

Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images