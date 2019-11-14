Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took 10 weeks, but every team in the NFL finally has a loss to its name.

With the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, there now are a pair of one-loss teams in the NFL. Those teams, the Niners and New England Patriots, will be tested to varying degrees in Week 11.

San Fran is set to host the Arizona Cardinals as 10.5-point betting favorites, while the Patriots travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles as four-point road favorites. Also of note are the Pittsburgh Steelers as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns, and the Oakland Raiders as a heavy 10.5-point favorite against the disastrous Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are the betting lines for Week 11, via Odds Shark:

Steelers at Browns -2.5

Texans at Ravens -4.5

Broncos at Vikings -10.5

Cowboys at Lions +3

Falcons at Panthers -6

Jaguars at Colts -2.5

Bills at Dolphins +6

Jets at Redskins -1.5

Saints at Buccaneers +5.5

Cardinals at 49ers -10.5

Bengals at Raiders -10.5

Patriots at Eagles +4

Bears at Rams -6

Chiefs at Chargers +4



Week 11 will kick off Thursday with the Browns hosting the Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images