The Boston Bruins are looking for their fifth consecutive win Wednesday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center.
Ottawa hasn’t been great this season as a whole, sporting an 11-12-1 record, but it’s been a different story on home ice. The Senators are 7-4-0 on their familiar sheet, averaging 3.1 goals per game over that stretch.
For more on the Senators’ numbers, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images