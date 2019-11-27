Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are looking for their fifth consecutive win Wednesday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center.

Ottawa hasn’t been great this season as a whole, sporting an 11-12-1 record, but it’s been a different story on home ice. The Senators are 7-4-0 on their familiar sheet, averaging 3.1 goals per game over that stretch.

For more on the Senators’ numbers, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images