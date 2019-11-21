Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a tough Wednesday for Mike Babcock.

The Maple Leaf announced he had been relieved of his coaching duties after nearly five seasons with Toronto. Babcock signed an eight-year deal with the club in May 2015, and it’s been nothing but disappointment.

Toronto made it to Stanley Cup playoffs each of the last three seasons, but failed to advance past the first round.

Babcock, though, seemed pretty confident when he came onto the job that the Maple Leafs would be a really good team. So good, in fact, he thought he’d be around longer than the five years.

Check out what he said Feb. 4 2016 after a shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, per Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

“I’ve got this year and seven more here. And then I’m going to stay for two more because the team’s going to be that good.”

Whoops.

The Maple Leafs are off to a rough 9-10-4 start and hope to turn things around now that Sheldon Keefe is at the helm.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images