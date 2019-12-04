Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since a Boston sports team has lost on home turf in regulation.

How long, you ask? Two months and five days, two be exact.

The Boston Bruins (12-0-4), Boston Celtics (7-0), New England Patriots (5-0) and Boston Pride (9-0) all remain perfect at home in regulation this season.

The last time a Boston team lost at home in regulation was on Sept. 28, when the Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, according to NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase.

That's insane. Last home loss for a Boston team: Sept. 28 at Fenway — Orioles 9, Red Sox 4. Sox walked them off the next day to end the season. https://t.co/31lo6IcoBb — John Tomase (@jtomase) December 4, 2019

Talk about a hot streak.

