Charlie Coyle finds the back of the net for his hundredth career goal.

The forward gave the Boston Bruins a 5-0 lead in the second quarter, and later go on to defeat the Washington Capitals 7-3.

For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out this “Change on the Fly” video above, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail/Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports