The Boston Bruins couldn’t get much going in terns of offense Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

But one line change did directly lead to a goal in the B’s 1-0 win in the desert.

Brad Marchand hopped on the ice as Patrice Bergeron carried the puck through the neutral zone. Bergeron gained the zone, then fired a shot on net. Boston recovered the rebound in the corner, and Bergeron found Marchand on the trailer for the winger’s first goal of the season.

To see this "Change on the Fly," check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images