The Boston Bruins are in the holiday spirit.
Some players entered TD Garden ahead of Boston’s tilt with the Nashville Predators dressed in their holiday best. From festive ties, to full-blown Christmas suits to ugly sweaters, they really got after it.
David Pastrnak, as he has done all season, donned a pretty awesome plaid suit, while Anders Bjork took a page out of his teammates fashion book and decided to add a hat to his attire. a
Check out some of the best ones below:
@pastrnak96 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dZyMjQvGXU
Anders Bjork ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/b7OQUxluNi
David Krejci 🦌 pic.twitter.com/t8aGLvaHt7
@Bmarch63 😁 pic.twitter.com/643FQN8NI1
Brandon Carlo 🎅 pic.twitter.com/9HMAFJOUd4
@JDebrusk 😏 pic.twitter.com/PmgPSipHpS
@connorcliff28 😎 pic.twitter.com/QejnGVrUN3
The @NHLBruins are in the holiday spirit. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/g4ncghDIMo
So, who do you think was the best dressed?
