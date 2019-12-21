Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in the holiday spirit.

Some players entered TD Garden ahead of Boston’s tilt with the Nashville Predators dressed in their holiday best. From festive ties, to full-blown Christmas suits to ugly sweaters, they really got after it.

David Pastrnak, as he has done all season, donned a pretty awesome plaid suit, while Anders Bjork took a page out of his teammates fashion book and decided to add a hat to his attire. a

Check out some of the best ones below:

The @NHLBruins are in the holiday spirit. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/g4ncghDIMo — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 21, 2019

So, who do you think was the best dressed?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images