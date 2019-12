Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins had a big test against the New York Islanders on Thursday night, and although they came up with a point, the B’s still came out on the losing end.

Watch the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game.