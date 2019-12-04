Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park will welcome one of music’s hottest acts next summer.

Live Nation announced Wednesday in a press release Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 will perform at Fenway Park as part of its 2020 North American tour. Maroon 5’s Fenway Park concert will take place at 8 p.m. ET on June 24 and is bound to be one of the biggest shows on Boston’s summer 2020 concert calendar.

Tickets for the Fenway Park show will go on sale starting 12 p.m. ET on Dec. 16. American Express card members can purchase during an exclusive pre-sale window, which will be open until 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 19. Tickets will be available to to the public starting 12 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.

Fans can buy a limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages, which include prime seating, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Click here for LaneOne details. For more information and other Maroon 5 tour dates visit the band’s website.

Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor also will perform June 24 at Fenway Park prior to Maroon 5’s show.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images