Kevin Garnett isn’t afraid to speak his mind — for better or for worse.

During an appearances on the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the future Hall of Famer claimed he and the 2008 Boston Celtics “broke” LeBron James. According to Garnett, James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat due to fear of the Celtics.

Check out this comment:

“We broke LeBron … you understand how he got … to Miami?” Garnett said. ” … He was trying to consolidate because he didn’t want the pressure on him. You understand?”

New BS Podcast w/ @AdamSandler and @KevinGarnett5KG — we talked LeBron, Shaq, Kobe, Iverson, what makes a true NBA contender/SNL cast, KG’s generation vs. the current one, Eddie Murphy’s SNL comeback… and UNCUT GEMS. Listen on Apple: https://t.co/LVTWOWRKyT pic.twitter.com/EUhkkdUeYm — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 18, 2019

Could there be some truth to that? Sure, though trying to understand James and his motives is somewhat of a fool’s errand.

But the story here is Garnett who, though refreshingly candid, doesn’t have much ground to stand on. Yes, the Celtics once owned James and the Cavs, but that group left championships on the table, including in 2010 when they blew a 3-2 conference finals lead to the Heat. Moreover, the continued milking of the Celtics’ 2008 title by Garnett, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo has become a little sad. In the aggregate, Boston’s “Big Three” era could be considered a disappointment.

All that being said, we hope Garnett never changes.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images