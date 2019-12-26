Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart is inching closer to returning to the court.

The Boston Celtics guard has been upgraded to “questionable” ahead of Friday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, the team announced Thursday. Smart missed the last seven games while dealing with a severe eye infection, which he recently compared to “hell.”

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Cleveland: Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left eye infection) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2019

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) and Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) remain out.

Despite going Smart-less since Dec. 9, the Celtics have won five of their last seven games. Whether he’ll good to go for Friday still remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old’s return appears imminent.

Tip-off from TD Garden on Friday is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images