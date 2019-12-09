Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings are in full swing, and the rumors are swirling.

One recent murmur has tied a former Red Sox infielder to a potential return to Boston.

Travis Shaw has interest in coming back to the Red Sox, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The two sides will talk this week, but it remains unclear whether Boston will “seriously pursue him,” according to Cotillo’s report.

Shaw struggled in 2019, hitting .157 with seven home runs in 86 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. The infielder, who hit .273 and .241 during his two prior seasons in Milwaukee, recently said the fit with Boston does work “on paper.”

From 2015-2016, Shaw averaged .251 over 210 games with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images